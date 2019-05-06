Jameela Jamil has lashed out at fashion designers over tiny sample sizes.

The 33-year-old actress was upset after she tried on a designer dress during a photo shoot and it ripped and Jameela, who is a US size six or British size 10, implored designers to stop creating tiny samples and forcing people to try to fit in to them.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Hello! So I just left a high fashion photo shoot and tried on a very expensive designer dress and it exploded at the point of my a**.

''I mean exploded open, tore the whole thing open, no one else can wear it today. And I'm a size six.

''So for the dress to be that small for me the size that is a sample size - even in this day and age even with people of varying sizes and people from varying ethnicities which means varying body shapes and with various ages and heights - it's still a f*****g two? That's still happening?

''The reason I bring it up is that it's a massive part of what's wrong - that the designers make the samples really not much bigger than which would be worn by a child.

''And then all of the actresses and the models normally have to starve themselves a lot of the time just to get into these sample [sizes] and so the only people that we see in the magazines are people who are thin enough to get into these samples.

''So the rest of us, who are reading the magazines, think that that's the size other people are able to achieve being.

''But the lengths so many people have to go to, especially as we get older, to fit into these tiny, tiny, little samples are so extreme, I can't even tell you!

''So to the designer whose dress exploded open on my a**: shame on you, not shame on me.

''I'm 33 and 5'10'' and I'm a size six so I shouldn't be exploding out of anything, nor should anyone.''

The 'Good Place' actress then revealed that she has received abuse for standing up for overweight people.

She said: ''It has been so interesting to see how many slim people have taken issue with me saying that abuse of fat people should be considered as serious as abuse over sexuality or race.

''The statistics on medical negligence, abuse and harassment, and discrimination for work are real.

''No discrimination can be compared to another. They are all horrendous. As a brown woman who was once fat and who had a disability, I understand the depth and nuance of it.

''But when there are so many people being dehumanized and abused over their size, we have to do something.

''So many of you keep commenting that 'fatness is a choice'. 1) Untrue. Often size can be determined by metabolism, genetics, medication, health conditions, financial stability or mental health.

''2) even if it IS a f***ing choice, why is OK to abuse/harass people over their size? (sic)''