Jameela Jamil has called on ''other influencers, actors, and models'' to join her in the fight against airbrushing.

The 33-year-old actress - who stars in 'The Good Place' - has issued the call on social media after she successfully campaigned to have her own image remain untouched following a promotional photoshoot.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Finally able to INSIST my image, even on billboards isn't ever airbrushed. I get backfat in Every. Single. Bra. And I used to hide/bin so many photos because of ''muffin tops.'' Double chins/ ''imperfections'' because I never saw them on people on TV.#freethebackfat #letab***hlive

''I'm aware this isn't some huge victory, and not ''brave'' but as someone who had such obsessive body dysmorphia and was so fixated on the embarrassment of what we perceive as ''flaws'' this is just a little win for little anorexic teenage me.

''I know it's hard because we are perpetually scrutinized and criticized in this industry, but I'm begging other influencers, actors, and models to join me in not allowing airbrushing. We have to stop setting standards for others that we ourselves don't even meet. (sic)''

Jameela was subsequently inundated with supportive messages from her followers.

The actress admitted to being ''blown away by the response'' - and she then encouraged her fans to wear whatever they want.

She said: ''Guys, I'm blown away by the response to this. You deserve to wear whatever the fork you like, whenever you like and not feel like you are breaking some sort of ''rule.'' PLEASE WEAR the Shorts/strapless dresses/skirts/jeans/bathing suits... it's hot outside dammit (sic)''