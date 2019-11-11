Jameela Jamil doesn't care if she is ''disliked''.

The 'Good Place' actress feels being in her 30s has helped her ''make peace'' with the fact that not everyone will like her.

Speaking at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Summit in New York City on Sunday (10.11.19), she said: ''I take it as a compliment that people think that I can evolve, and that they offer me that critique. I think that's great. It's OK if [people] don't like me. I'm okay with being disliked. There's something about turning 30 that make you feel at peace with the fact that other people not liking you doesn't have to negatively impact. You don't have to please everyone, even if you're a woman.''

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress previously confessed she doesn't like to ''think about her body'' but admits that is a ''luxury'' for most as she is not constantly ''discriminated'' for how she looks.

She said: ''That movement is not for me. That movement was designed for women who are discriminated against, like in front of doctors and in our society, because of their size. That is a must-have movement for those people. I am slender, so I'm not discriminated against, because of my size ...

''I believe in just not thinking about your body, and I have the luxury of being able to do that because I'm not being constantly persecuted for my size. I just manage to get more things done in my day when I'm not thinking about my figure. I can't stand in front of a mirror and say, 'Oh I love my thighs, I love my cellulite,' - I can just not think about them, and think about my bank account and orgasms, you know?''