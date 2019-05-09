Jameela Jamil hopes celebrities will ''change and do better'' after she called them out for promoting weight loss products.

The 'Good Place' star has become a champion of body positivity in recent months as she's been taking to social media to call out stars such as Khloe Kardashian and Cardi B for promoting weight loss and detox products that she doesn't believe they actually use.

And now, the 33-year-old actress and model says she isn't ''cancelling'' the stars she calls out, and just wants them to rethink their actions.

She said: ''I don't cancel the Kardashians or Iggy Azalea or Cardi B. I'm not canceling them, I'm reprimanding them. It's fine to call someone out, because you're offering them the opportunity of changing and doing better.''

Jameela says he weight loss products posted on the Instagram accounts of various celebrities should never be recommended to young and impressionable audiences, especially without ''announcing the side effects''.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's new show 'Emerging Hollywood', she added: ''They're selling products that they're not announcing the side effects of on their posts. They're selling products with bold claims of abilities with weight loss and aesthetic differences. They are attributing their aesthetic, which is down to a trainer, a chef, a dietitian, photoshop and surgery to a powder that you buy over the internet.

''They don't drink them. I don't even know if these people really take these products. They definitely can't know what's in them, because you would never recommend that to a 13-year-old.''

Meanwhile, the presenter and activist recently said she has a ''moral responsibility'' to call out celebrities for their promotional posts, has no qualms about publicly slamming those who champion the weight loss products.

She said: ''I'm not nervous to call anyone out. I think people are just scared and greedy. I think girls, in particular, are scared because we're always told to not be unlikable, and not to be difficult, and to be perfect. I would like to, hopefully, be a force of change in that [and] show people that sometimes you have to be scary, and you have to be intimidating, and you have to be bold, and you have to be unlikable in order to protect yourself and to protect other people. It's like a moral responsibility. More people should be doing this. I'm doing the bare minimum, and everyone else should be doing the same.''