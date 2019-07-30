Jameela Jamil is teaming up with Bumble to combat loneliness.

The 'Good Place' actress has joined the dating app's global campaign #askingforafriend on International Friendship Day after it was revealed two in three Brits suffered from loneliness this year.

She said: ''This campaign really spoke to me - especially when I saw the numbers of women around the world that felt isolated or without support. I've spent much of my adult life fighting for the rights of everyone to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin, that's how I was able to start my own movement called I Weigh to champion inclusivity.

''I realised that with a supportive group of friends around you anything is possible. It's time that we focus on normalising how OK it is to seek out new friendships, especially when your current ones do not serve you. Bumble BFF is a really inclusive and easy way to access an ecosystem of incredibly kind and brilliant women - and I'm excited to be on the app and embark on this ambassador role.''

Jameela is also set to host the Ultimate BFF Experience in Los Angeles, California, next month and new and existing Bumble users based in the UK, US, Canada and Australia are able to apply now within Bumble BFF to win an all expenses paid trip to the LA event. The trip will also include a meet and greet with Jameela in an intimate dinner setting.

Louise Troen, VP of Intl Marketing, added: ''We're thrilled to be launching a campaign focused on celebrating the power and value of female friendship. Bumble BFF is a safe, and empowering ecosystem of like-minded women all looking to connect for different reasons. The statistics around loneliness are extremely alarming and our service is free, and populated in a way that can really start to solve this issue. I'm thrilled we have Jameela to front this campaign and help us raise awareness of why products like BFF are so important in the world today. I can't think of a more empowering or inclusive ambassador.''