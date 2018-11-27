Jameela Jamil has slammed ''toxic'' celebrities for their ''terrible'' diet tips.

The 32-year-old actress has branded Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B, Iggy Azalea and Amber Rose as ''liars'' for promoting weight loss shakes and urged the stars to ''give the discount code'' to their ''plastic surgeons'' rather than weight loss products.

Sharing promotional posts by Iggy, Khloe, Cardi B and Amber for 'FlatTummyCo.' on Twitter, she wrote: ''Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars.''

The 'Good Place' actress then went on to open up about her own battle with eating disorders and admitted she had ''listened to irresponsible celebrities'' and permanently damaged her health.

Sharing a screenshot of her earlier tweet on Instagram, she said: '' I am so sick of the lies. I was so riddled with eating disorders when I was young. I listened to irresponsible celebrities and bought all these bad products and followed their TERRIBLE and toxic diet tips for how they maintained the tiny weight they were... and I f***ed up my metabolism and digestive system for life.

''I damaged my fertility, I was consumed and mentally ill. I was obsessed and didn't eat a meal for over three years as a growing teen.

''I am not going to stop until we teach people to be better allies to women and stop selling this not at all medically sound shit and rhetoric to us. UNFOLLOW THE PEOPLE WHO TELL YOU THINGS THAT MAKE YOU FEEL BAD (sic)''

These comments come after the former T4 presenter criticised the 'I Like It' hitmaker for selling detox tea to her fans and claiming she wanted her to ''sh** herself in public''.

She previously said: ''They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense ''detox'' tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all s**t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this s**t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY (sic)''