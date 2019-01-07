Jameela Jamil wore jeans under her dress at the Golden Globe Awards.

The 'Good Place' actress refused to ''suffer for fashion'' and, knowing she had a long and chilly night ahead of her, opted to cover up underneath her floor-length strapless Monique Lhullier gown.

Speaking to USA Today on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (06.01.19), she showed off her denim leggings and explained: ''Well, it's freezing! I don't believe in suffering for fashion. It's going to be cold later tonight and we're going to be out all night until the early hours. I would like to be comfortable.''

Jameela also showed off her jeggings in a video posted to Twitter.

She wrote alongside the clip, where she revealed her hidden layer during her ride to the show: ''An experienced woman wears jeans under her Golden Globes gown because it's forking COLD (sic)''

The 32-year-old actress has become outspoken on social media over issues including airbrushing photographs in magazines and stars who promote weight-loss products and she's pleased that she's mostly been supported in her strong views.

Though Jameela has had some criticism, she believes it comes from those who don't want her using her ''privilege'' to speak out, but also don't want others to be able to use their voices either.

She said: ''I'd say I've had, like, 95 percent support and the five percent of women who blow back sometimes, I think their argument is that I have too much privilege to speak out.

''But they don't let people who are marginalized speak out; they tell them they're jealous and bitter and they don't deserve a voice, and they don't give them a platform. And then they don't let the people who do have privilege speak out on their behalf, so it's a clever way to silence everyone. And I'm not here for it!''