Jameela Jamil felt ''so weak'' during her battle with an eating disorder.

The 33-year-old actress struggled with her weight during her teens and 20s, and has said she ''missed'' many important live events because she was too frail to attend due to her poor diet.

Posting a professional picture on Twitter of herself taken 10 years ago, she wrote: ''This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn't want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was 'too fat' and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s (sic)''

Jameela went on to praise EDMR therapy - which stands for Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing - for helping her tackle her disorder.

The therapy works by having the patient think back to a traumatic event and then use their eyes to track a therapist's hand movements, which helps patients reprocess their trauma.

She added in a second tweet: ''The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR, it works faster so it was much cheaper. CBT didn't work for me personally. So if it doesn't work for you, try EMDR. It's free in some countries. (sic)''

The 'Good Place' star also thanked I Weigh - a movement towards body neutrality that she started in 2018 - for helping her in her recovery.

She wrote: ''I'm thankful to the brilliant ''I Weigh'' community for helping my recovery. Love you.''

Jameela has been open about her battle with anorexia and body dysmorphia for many years, and recently said she believes her loneliness as a teenager contributed to her disorder, which started at age 14.

She said: ''I was really unhappy and I think it contributed to my ability to have an eating disorder for so long, because there was no one kind of monitoring me and I had no one to turn to with my sadness and bad feelings, so I just had a really rough time as a teenager.''