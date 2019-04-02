Jameela Jamil has warned critics not to ''f**k with'' Demi Lovato.

The 33-year-old model and actress has slammed Internet trolls who plague the 'Sober' hitmaker with negative comments, particularly about her weight and body image, and has said Demi ''deserves so much more respect'' for ''being a source of strength and light''.

In a post on Instagram, the 'Good Place' actress wrote: ''Do not f**k with Demi Lovato. She is a queen, and if you think her weight is of any relevance to what she has achieved, or what she has meant to her fans, then you aren't worthy of even licking the s**t off her Shoes.''

And in the caption, she added: ''She deserves so much more respect. We all do. Nothing on earth makes your weight relevant unless you are an MMA fighter/wrestler/suitcase. Thank you to @ddlovato for always being a source of strength and light. (sic)''

Demi, 26, seemed to appreciate the support from her pal too, as she commented on the post to profess her love for Jameela.

She wrote: ''I LOVE YOU'', alongside the crying, prayer hands, and heart emojis.

The post comes after the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer stuck up for herself on social media last week, when she responded to critics who commented on her ''fuller figure''.

She wrote: ''I am more than my weight. Unlike in the past, I am not triggered, I'm not upset that someone wrote a headline about my 'fuller figure'. I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder. I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture. Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking. (sic)''