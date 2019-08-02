Jameela Jamil doesn't look in the mirror.

The 'Good Place' star says she only spends time looking at her appearance when she's putting on her make-up in the morning and when she's taking it off again at night, as she's learned from her struggle with body dysmorphia that focusing too much on her body can be ''distracting''.

She said: ''The only time I look in the mirror is when I put on my eyeliner in the morning and when I take it off at night. I'm not interested in my appearance. I still suffer from body dysmorphia so it can be very distracting for me.''

And Jameela says her mirror avoidance has helped her focus on the important things in life, like growing her career and her relationships.

She added: ''Doing that has helped me concentrate on progressing and doing things that enrich my life, like watching my career grow and my relationships grow. that's what gives me a wonderful sense of self.''

The 33-year-old actress has teamed up with Bumble BFF - the friend-finding side of the dating app - to encourage people to make friends and combat loneliness, and says having supportive friends around her has helped to stop her from ''doubting'' herself as much as she used to.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''A friend is a witness to your life, which I think is something really beautiful and amazing and really shapes your bond with someone. We go through a lot as a woman or just generally as a human and having someone to share that with and having someone in your corner and tells you that you're wrong when you doubt yourself is so unbelievable. I don't think I would be the person that I am without my adult friendships and their love and support.''