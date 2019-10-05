Jameela Jamil doesn't like to ''think about her body''.

The 'Good Place' actress says she has the ''luxury'' of not thinking about her body size because she is not constantly ''discriminated'' for how she looks.

Speaking on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, she said: ''That movement is not for me. That movement was designed for women who are discriminated against, like in front of doctors and in our society, because of their size. That is a must-have movement for those people. I am slender, so I'm not discriminated against, because of my size ... I believe in just not thinking about your body, and I have the luxury of being able to do that because I'm not being constantly persecuted for my size. I just manage to get more things done in my day when I'm not thinking about my figure. I can't stand in front of a mirror and say, 'Oh I love my thighs, I love my cellulite,' - I can just not think about them, and think about my bank account and orgasms, you know?''

Jameela previously admitted she doesn't look in the mirror.

She said: ''The only time I look in the mirror is when I put on my eyeliner in the morning and when I take it off at night. I'm not interested in my appearance. I still suffer from body dysmorphia so it can be very distracting for me.

''Doing that has helped me concentrate on progressing and doing things that enrich my life, like watching my career grow and my relationships grow. that's what gives me a wonderful sense of self.''