Jameela Jamil has no interest in ''feeling beautiful''.

The 'Good Place' actress insisted societal expectations of physical beauty don't concern her, as she opened up about her idea of body positivity.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Unfiltered series, she said: ''I don't ever really feel beautiful. Also, I'm not interested in feeling beautiful.

''I just like feeling like myself, which is normally when I'm lying in my boyfriend [James Blake's] arms. I'm not interested in beauty terribly.

''I like fashion and make-up and I like playing with colours and I used to paint and so I think I find that quite fun, but yeah, I never really feel beautiful. I prefer to feel funny or smart or happy.''

The 33-year-old star - who founded the 'I WEIGH' movement on social media, which encourages women to discuss the parts of life they struggle with - explained she wants to break down boundaries to prove she's ''capable of [living] outside of a man's dictation of my value''.

She added: ''As women we're always told what we're capable of, which is not much, and that's why we're told we have to be so beautiful 'cause we have no other value.''

Earlier this month, Jameela once again hit out at Khloe Kardashian for promoting weight loss shakes, having previously criticised the reality TV star for pushing products on social media that claim to help shed weight.

Khloe posted a picture of herself on Twitter, writing: ''#ad Ok... I've posted with @flattummyco's Shakes in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and nutritionist, but THESE SHAKES WORK to help your tummy get back to flat. Trust me guys... Go get 25% off the same Shakes I drink (sic)''

Jameela quoted Khloe's tweet and added: ''Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the presenter and activist - who has also shamed Amber Rose, Cardi B, and Iggy Azalea - previously said she has a ''moral responsibility'' to call out celebrities for their promotional posts, has no qualms about publicly slamming those who champion the weight loss products.