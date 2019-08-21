Jameela Jamil has spoke out in defence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 'Good Place' actress is supporting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to use private jets after they came under fire for their trips abroad.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she's black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit. Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You've all lost your marbles. It's 2019. Grow up ... And ALSO, it's not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets. They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It's in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions. (sic)''

And Jameela is not the only person to speak out in support of the royal couple, with Pink, Ellen DeGeneres and Sir Elton John all voicing their feelings.

Pink wrote: ''I'm happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It's out of control. Let's all be a bit kinder, huh? Let's show our children that it's cool to be kind.''

Whilst talk show host Ellen praised the royal couple for their ''down-to-earth'' and ''compassionate'' nature.

She posted: ''Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better.''