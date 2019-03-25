Jameela Jamil has claimed she was once ''punched in the face'' by a man after rejecting his advances.

The 33-year-old actress has taken to Twitter to recall a horrific encounter with a stranger, who viciously attacked her when was 19-years-old after she snubbed his romantic interest, and after living through that experience she now always tells suitors she's not interested in that she has a boyfriend.

She wrote: ''I once said no thank you to man when I was 19 and didn't have an excuse ... and he punched me in the face. After that whether or not I have a boyfriend, I say I do. Being a woman is truly, constantly scary. It's like existing on thin ice. (sic)''

'The Good Place' star also recalled another guy who became aggressive when she refused to accept his phone number and made threats against her.

She added: ''Was out at the shops with my friend. Man ogles me. Man then approaches me to give me his number. I explain I have a boyfriend but thank him for the offer. Man then threatens my career, saying I better remember that I rejected him. And then Shouts at me that I'm low class... (sic)''

Jameela told her 735,000 followers that it is her belief that children need to be taught about how to deal with ''rejection'' so women aren't ''disrespected''.

She continued: ''We need to teach children about rejection, so that we can change the way we see rejection as a society. We need to de stigmatize it, so that it doesn't feel like the ground is swallowing you up when someone says no, however nicely. This would lessen their need to lash out.''

Jameela read some of her female followers own harrowing tales of harassment and admitted it made her sad to realise it is common behaviour by some men.

She said: ''Jesus Christ ... read the replies in this thread. Let this be an education to everyone out there about our experience as the disrespected/disregarded gender. I'm so sorry to you all for what you've been put through for daring to govern your own vagina. (sic)''