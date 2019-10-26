Jameela Jamil still checks under her bed for monsters before she goes to sleep.

The 33-year-old actress has admitted she doesn't believe in ghosts but is terrified that there is something awful lurking under her bed and is convinced it'll grab her ankles when she's walking from the bathroom to her bed in the middle of the night.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', she said: ''I've never seen a ghost, if I did I would lose my mind. If I have to go to the bathroom at night I run from my bedroom to the toilet sometimes because I'm worried that something under the bed is going to grab my ankles. It's the thought of something under my bed and grabbing my ankles that constantly scares me - I check under my bed sometimes and I'm 33.''

The 'Good Place' star certainly isn't one to hold back on her thoughts and feelings as she recently admitted that she tried to take her own life six years ago.

Jameela - who has previously spoken about her battle with eating disorder anorexia - feels ''so lucky'' to have survived and gone on to get help and urged those who have hit rock bottom to ''hang on'' and ask for help.

Marking World Mental Health Day earlier this month, she tweeted: ''Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay.

''This month, 6 years ago, I tried to take my own life. I'm so lucky that I survived, and went on to use EMDR to treat my severe PTSD.

''I urge you to hang on just a bit longer and ask for help if you need it. Because things can turn around. I promise.''

Jameela's admission came a few days after she revealed she has previously battled cancer twice.

The former model - who has previously revealed she had a breast cancer scare in 2015 - hit out at the ''cultural taboo around ageing'' as she suffers from neurological condition Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and has also been stricken by the deadly disease, so every moment is precious to her.

She replied to a tweet slamming her as ''too old'' to wear a floral dress: ''That's fine. I don't care if you think I'm 78. Because I think aging is cool and I hope I'm lucky enough to be able to do that. Not everyone gets the luxury of getting older. And I think it's a sacred thing that I cherish every day. My lines are my souvenirs.

''It is a sickness of our society to look at aging as anything other than an achievement/privilege.

''I would just like to say, that as someone who has been chronically ill my whole life, and had cancer twice, I find it EXTREMELY offensive that there is a cultural taboo around aging. Those of us who fight for our lives and those who lost that fight young, deserve more respect.(sic)''