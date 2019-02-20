Jameela Jamil branded Karl Lagerfeld a ''ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist'' following his death.

The 32-year-old actress and model slammed the iconic designer - who passed away on Tuesday morning (19.02.19) after battling ill health for several weeks - insisting he wasn't the ''best person'' and shouldn't be eulogised.

Retweeting an article which urged people to ''stop mourning'' and claimed the Chanel creative director was a ''terrible person'', Jameela wrote: ''I'm glad somebody said it (Sic).

''Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn't be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person.''

The 'Good Place' actress went on to state that despite any positive behaviour the designer may have exhibited, Karl ''shouldn't be glorified'' as he ''never changed or apologised''.

In response to a fan arguing against''cancelling'' people for previous toxic behaviour - and urging Jameela to think about the positive effect Karl had on celebrities such as Rihanna - the star said: ''You can't cancel someone who is dead. You can just say they shouldn't be glorified if they've never changed or apologised.''

The original article referenced a previous comment in which the Fendi director had said singer Adele was ''a little too fat but she has a beautiful face and a divine voice''.

Jameela added that she wanted to write an essay rather than try to express her thoughts in a single tweet.

She wrote: ''Gonna write an essay about this instead of trying to put my thoughts on this into a tweet. How problematic the industry has been for girls is too complex for this.''