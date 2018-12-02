Jameela Jamil thinks airbrushing should be made illegal.

The 32-year-old actress believes airbrushing is a crime against women, describing the technique - which is used to correct perceived flaws - as ''anti-feminist''.

Jameela continued: ''It is ageist. It is fat-phobic. It looks weird. It looks wrong. It's robbing you of your time, money, comfort, integrity and self worth.''

The British star - who plays the role of Tahani Al-Jamil in the American TV series 'The Good Place' - thinks it's important to show imperfections.

Jameela told the BBC: ''We need to see spots. We need to see wrinkles. We need to see cellulite and stretch marks.

''If not, we will become almost allergic to the sight of them, even though we all have these things on our own bodies. We need to be honest with ourselves and with each other so that we can all be free.''

Meanwhile, Jameela previously claimed that speaking out about inequality has probably harmed her career.

Despite this, the outspoken star - who has voiced her opinions on a wide range of issues over the years, including sexism and dieting - won't stop speaking out against inequality in Hollywood.

She said: ''The funniest thing is when people are like, 'You're just saying all this stuff to further your career.' Are you in insane? I'm biting all the hands that could possibly feed me. But I won't go away.

''I'm sure that this has cost me. I would earn much more if I didn't keep slagging off industries that pay a lot of money.

''But I can't live with hypocrisy. I want to work with brands that are on women's sides.''