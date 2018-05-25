Jake Shears has launched a solo career and will mark the occasion with a special live performance.

The Scissor Sisters star will be playing on 'The Graham Norton Show' tonight (25.05.18) to celebrate his debut self-titled solo album and single 'Creep City' - the latter was released in November last year.

And for his performance on the UK TV show, Jake was joined by two burlesque dancers who were cast in his 'Creep City' video.

He said: ''We put the word out in New Orleans that we were shooting a video and tons of people showed up dressed to the nines, ready to have a ball. A couple of beautiful women showed up - incredible burlesque dancers named Angie and Gogo - and we immediately had chemistry. It felt like we belonged on stage together.''

Jake's appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' - which airs on BBC One on Friday night (25.05.18) - ahead of a run of UK gigs to promote the new record.

The intimate summer run will kick off at London's Scala on August 15, following by dates at Concorde 2, Brighton (August 16), The Leadmill, Sheffield (August 19) and Liverpool's Arts Club on August 21.

Meanwhile, another project has been teased for Jake after Sir Elton John recently revealed they are working on a musical together.

The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker - who wrote the hits for the likes of 'Billy Elliot the Musical' and 'Aida' - has revealed he has been working on a brand new stage show.

Speaking on the George Ezra & Friends podcast, Elton did not divulge anything about the show's plot but did say he had worked with the 'I Don't Feel Like Dancing' hitmaker on the production.