Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears battles with depression.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter - who has just released his debut self-titled solo album - has admitted he's struggled with his mental health for years but has found a way to help him cope with his emotions when his anxiety takes over his body.

Speaking on Britain's 'Lorraine' on Tuesday (14.08.18), he said: ''I used to get very anxious and it would lead to depression but now I know how to deal with it. I've learnt over the years how to deal with it. It still happens but when I was younger it was a lot harder to know what to do with it. I need to be happy to write what I want to write.''

Jake also finds his environment plays a huge role in how he feels mentally.

He said of writing his album: ''I was loving the city, sitting on the Mississippi river. It's stunningly beautiful. Fun songs started coming.

''I was getting really inspired and made this record, that I'm really proud of. It's the best thing I've ever made. It took solid years to make but as a piece, I think people who loved the music over the years, are going to flip at this album.''

He also hopes to collaborate with his good friend Kylie Minogue in the future.

He explained: ''I'm so proud of her. She's so happy.

''I surprised her at her birthday, which was one of the most fun moments ever. She is one of my dearest friends. We love hanging together, singing together, so hopefully in time to come [we will work together].''

Although he's focusing on his solo work, Jake hasn't ruled out a reunion with his band.

He said: ''No [we are not officially broken up]. It had been a solid ten years, everybody had their own dreams and it was work non-stop. I felt it was a good time for everybody to go and follow their own path. Never say never [to a reunion.''