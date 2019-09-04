Jake Shears has ''come to terms'' with the fact you only get ''one heyday''.

The Scissor Sisters frontman has admitted it was ''heartbreaking'' making ''peace'' with the fact that no matter how successful you are, there will always be one part of your career that you are remembered for the most.

The 40-year-old singer was asked whether he felt any pressure to match the success of the Grammy-winning group with his self-titled debut solo album, which he released last year, and he admitted: ''I think there'd be trepidation if I didn't know it was really good.

''But you do have to come to terms with the fact that you only have one heyday. Elton's actually the one who said that. No matter who you are, you have to make your peace with that.

''It was the most devastating, heartbreaking thing back then.''

The 'Comfortably Numb' hitmaker has been touring with pal Kylie Minogue and has a headline show coming up in London at Camden's Electric Ballroom on September 20.

Jake is happy to sing songs from their back catalogue as he feels like they are ''his songs'', but some he says would be impossible to perform without bandmate Ana Matronic.

He told The Times newspaper: ''There are certain ones that I'd feel I could never do without Ana, but a lot of them feel like my songs.''

However, a reunion seems unlikely as Jake has admitted he and Ana don't speak to one another anymore.

He said: ''I wouldn't say we locked horns -- there was definitely always a magical sort of alchemy, and a kind of performative tension on stage.

''But I'm super proud of her. I miss her a lot.''

Though Jake has insisted he is focused on his solo career, he did tease the possibility of marking the 10th anniversary of their debut album in 2020.

'Night Work' reached number two in the Official UK Chart, and the singer would love to get back together with his bandmates - Ana, Babydaddy, Del Marquis and Randy Real - to mark the occasion.

The 'Take Your Mamma' hitmaker said they could release an album featuring songs that were scrapped when they were making the record, which he feels are worth seeing the light of day.

He said: ''I would really love to do a Night Work 10th anniversary record (in 2020). There is also an entire record that we just scrapped and there are some amazing songs.

''I would love to put that stuff out in the next couple of years. It is a lot of fun and the fans will love it.''