Jake Shears ''sometimes finds it hard'' to listen to songs from the first Scissor Sisters album because he's unhappy with the recordings.

This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the glam rock group's self-titled debut album and although that LP will always ''hold a special place in his heart'' Jake admits some of the production on the tracks ''gives him the willies''.

Jake - who, along with his bandmates, decided to disband Scissor Sisters in 2012 - said: ''I love that album, sometimes it's hard for me to hear those songs - the production makes some of them sound like absolute s**t. Anyone who knows me knows that I'm a total music nerd, so I'm obsessed with production. Some of the mixing and production choices gives me the willies a little bit, but it still holds a special place in my heart.''

The 'Creep City' singer believes that the 2004 album - which was a global hit - was so successful because the group didn't have ''any massive ambitions'' for it and all the music came from ''the heart''.

In an interview with Australian website Music Feeds, he said: ''That album represents so much to me. There's a sweet, naive freedom to it. Those songs were written for the pure joy of writing them. We didn't have any massive ambitions, we were just having a good time and making stuff from the heart. That's one of the reasons it still holds up, and that's why it's still special to me.''

Jake released his eponymous solo debut album in August 2018 and although he loves creating music he has to feel the rush of inspiration to write songs.

He said: ''I love making music, I love writing and I love performing, but there has to be inspiration. There's gotta be a 'Why?' You know?

''What's the point of it? It wasn't until I felt like I had something to say and I finally started writing some good songs that my perspective changed. ''