Jake Owen's girlfriend Erica Hartlein is preparing for the arrival of a baby girl.

The 37-year-old country singer and Erica are expecting their first child together, and Jake revealed the gender of their baby during the iHeartCountry LIVE at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York.

During a discussion with the show's emcee about Erica's pregnancy, he confessed: ''[Giving up drinking] sounded like a good idea at the time. I was like, 'This is gonna be great! Both of us will go without drinking for nine months. I will be completely clear-minded for when this baby gets here,' and it's a girl.

''We just found out it's a girl. I just kinda threw that out there. People had been wondering. We found out it's a girl. I'm good at making girls.''

Jake - who already has a six-year-old daughter called Olive with Lacey Buchanan - previously admitted he relishes the challenges and joys of fatherhood.

The singer said: ''Having a child now, there are times I look at her and times like taking her fishing or taking her out on the boat - when she grows up, that's what's gonna be real to her.

''She's gonna talk about the times she learned to fish with daddy or went out on the boat and learned how to surf, those are gonna be the things that are real to her.''

But Jake admitted to enjoying the special moments he shares with his daughter more than she's currently able to appreciate.

He shared: ''Just the daddy-daughter dates that we have together, that's a big deal not only to her I'm sure down the road, but it's a big deal to me right now.''