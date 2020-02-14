Jake Johnson is set to star in 'Jurassic World 3'.

The 41-year-old actor - who appeared in 2015's 'Jurassic World' - and Omar Sy have both been added to the cast of the Colin Trevorrow-directed movie, according to Collider.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also returning to the money-spinning franchise, and they'll be joined on set by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, all of whom appeared in 1993's 'Jurassic Park'.

Other new additions to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, whilst Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda are set to reprise their roles from 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

Despite this, plot details of the upcoming movie - which is slated for release in 2021 - remain a closely-guarded secret.

Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum previously teased he has a ''nice part'' to play in 'Jurassic World 3'.

The Hollywood star is poised to return to the blockbuster franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the third time, and his character is set to play a big role in Colin Trevorrow's upcoming movie.

Asked if it's true that he has a big part in the much-anticipated film, Jeff shared: ''Colin Trevorrow is so wonderful. He's going to write in and direct it.

''Yes, I have a nice part in it.

''I've been reading it every day, working on it and I am eager to do it and get reunited with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard] and I can't wait.''