Jake Gyllenhaal wants to settle down and have a family of his own.
Jake Gyllenhaal wants a family of his own.
The 'Nightcrawler' star - who is currently single - is ready to settle down with the right woman.
He said: ''I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am. Hopefully with a family of my own.''
But for the time being, Jake loves being an uncle to his sister Maggie's children, Ramona, 10 and Gloria, five.
He added: ''My sister has raised two beautiful daughters. They are the most amazing girls. It's fun to send them home with a lot of candy, because it was almost like, 'Enjoy it, Mags!' A little payback for being the sister who made me perform weird shows at our parents' dinner parties.''
The 36-year-old actor is subjected to a number of rumours about his love life but he just laughs them off now.
He told People magazine: ''I've learned to have a real sense of humor about things. There will always be opinions. I think I've made my peace with that.''
Meanwhile, Jake previously admitted that his parents divorcing when he was 30 ''changed the dynamic'' in his life.
He explained: ''I couldn't really pinpoint where that happened but there were a number of things that happened in my life, my parents got divorced when I was 30, after many many years and I think my whole family sort of started to shift and change as things do when those things happen - when people express their truth it allows other people to do that. I think it has those reverberations.
''My parents after many years made that decision and I think that changed the dynamic and truth spilled in, in a different way than it had. They went off and did things in their own lives and established the lives that maybe they had always wanted in an interesting way, which allowed, I think, me to do the same thing. It's a wonderful argument, I think, to parenting in that way, when parents are doing what they love in particular. And also loving their children but that's a part of it, doing what you love and it allows your children at whatever age to express that truth.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
With its darkly emotive themes and brittle humour, this well-made drama by Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Davis Mitchell is very successful in what he does for a living, though he's not...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...