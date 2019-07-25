Jake Gyllenhaal wants to be a father.

The 38-year-old actor is currently playing a father-to-be in his new one-man Broadway show 'Sea Wall/A Life', and has said taking on the role has made him realise he'd love to have children of his own some day.

Speaking about his play with 'Sunday Today' host Willie Geist on Thursday (25.07.19), Jake said: ''I do hope to be a father one day.

''It's a show about faith and family and the mess and comedy of life. It's really actually about two fathers. And about, for my character, someone who's just about to become a father. Also, he goes back into his relationship with his own father and the passing of his father and how that makes him feel becoming a father.''

And although there may not be children in Jake's immediate future, the star is focusing on his relationship with his two nieces - Ramona, 12, and Gloria, seven - whom his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal has with her husband Peter Sarsgaard.

In 2017, Jake said: ''My sister has raised two extraordinary daughters. They are so well-behaved and they are so thoughtful and so observant of the world around them. I'm so proud of not only them but my sister as a mother. When they come to me, I get two great girls, [but] at the end of the day there are times where it's not bad to hand them back.''

Meanwhile, Jake recently said he feels ''abnormal'' stepping out on stage by himself for his new play, and insisted that something is ''seriously wrong'' if an actor doesn't fear disappointing his audience.

He said: ''It's odd. Yes, it's daunting but it's not as nerve-racking as it was before, which is a strange feeling.

''There's the weird feeling when you step out on stage and you're not nervous. And it's not good. It's the oddest feeling you can ever have.

''Because then you're abnormal like really abnormal because if you step out there in front of a group of people and you're not nervous then something is seriously wrong.''

'Sea Wall/A Life' is comprised of two compelling monologues - one performed by Jake and the other by Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge - with Jake's following a character called Alex as he speaks about his wife, visiting her father in the South of France and having a daughter.