Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in a remake of the Danish movie 'The Guilty'.

The 37-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming project and is also poised to produce the movie alongside Riva Marker for Nine Stories, according to Variety.

The Danish version of the film - which has been nominated for various awards - tells the story of a police officer under investigation who finds himself being demoted to working in an emergency call centre.

However, the story takes a dramatic twist when he receives a phone call from a terrified woman who claims to have been kidnapped.

Gustav Moller, the writer and co-director of the original movie, and producer Lina Flint are to fulfil the roles of executive producers for the remake.

Looking forward to the project, Jake and Riva said: ''We saw 'The Guilty' at Sundance and were blown away.

''Moller's film masterfully weaves tension into an acute character study, and is exactly the kind of material that Nine Stories is excited to develop. We are honoured to be able to adapt it for American audiences alongside Bold Films.''

Meanwhile, Jake recently confirmed his casting in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

The Hollywood actor used his first-ever Instagram post to reveal his role.

Jake shared a video of himself reading a 'Spider-Man' comic called 'The Return of the Man Called Mysterio', which was initially covering his face, but he then lowered the magazine so his open-mouthed expression could be seen.

He then exclaimed: ''Woah. What the f...''

And Jake captioned the post: ''I just realized I'm not playing Spider-Man. (sic)''