Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in a remake of the Danish movie 'The Guilty'.
Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in a remake of the Danish movie 'The Guilty'.
The 37-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming project and is also poised to produce the movie alongside Riva Marker for Nine Stories, according to Variety.
The Danish version of the film - which has been nominated for various awards - tells the story of a police officer under investigation who finds himself being demoted to working in an emergency call centre.
However, the story takes a dramatic twist when he receives a phone call from a terrified woman who claims to have been kidnapped.
Gustav Moller, the writer and co-director of the original movie, and producer Lina Flint are to fulfil the roles of executive producers for the remake.
Looking forward to the project, Jake and Riva said: ''We saw 'The Guilty' at Sundance and were blown away.
''Moller's film masterfully weaves tension into an acute character study, and is exactly the kind of material that Nine Stories is excited to develop. We are honoured to be able to adapt it for American audiences alongside Bold Films.''
Meanwhile, Jake recently confirmed his casting in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
The Hollywood actor used his first-ever Instagram post to reveal his role.
Jake shared a video of himself reading a 'Spider-Man' comic called 'The Return of the Man Called Mysterio', which was initially covering his face, but he then lowered the magazine so his open-mouthed expression could be seen.
He then exclaimed: ''Woah. What the f...''
And Jake captioned the post: ''I just realized I'm not playing Spider-Man. (sic)''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
With its darkly emotive themes and brittle humour, this well-made drama by Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Davis Mitchell is very successful in what he does for a living, though he's not...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...