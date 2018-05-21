Jake Gyllenhaal is set to play villain Mysterio in the next 'Spider-Man' film opposite Tom Holland as the webslinger, according to a report in The Sun newspaper.
The 37-year-old actor has reportedly won the race to portray the antagonist opposite Tom Holland who is returning as the webslinger in his second standalone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Gyllenhaal was in competition with Ryan Gosling for the coveted part but the latter star pulled out of the running due to a scheduling conflict with another project.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Producers were keen to sign Ryan but he was busy filming another project. Jake is a suitable alternative with experience of playing villainous characters.''
Mysterio made his first appearance issue #13 of comic book 'The Amazing Spider-Man' in 1964 and was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the men responsible for giving Spider-Man to the world.
The original Mysterio is Quentin Beck, a special effects wizard and stunt man working for a major Hollywood studio who uses his expertise to pursue a life of crime after failing in his ambitions to become a rich and famous actor. There have been three different incarnations of the character since the original.
Shooting on the MCU blockbuster is due to begin in London in June.
Holland, 21, will be making his fourth appearance as Peter Parker and his superhero alter ego in the film, having most recently appeared as Spidey in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
His portrayal of the character was recently given the seal of approval by Lee, 95, on Twitter who says he is perfect in the part.
The comic book legend tweeted: ''Never give up on your dreams! When I first wrote Spider-Man my publisher said I was crazy because people hate spiders and insects and he was not going to publish it. But I never gave up, until it was published ... I think @TomHolland1996 is a great Spider-Man. He is the exact height and age I envisioned when I first wrote Spider-Man. Spidey was never supposed to be too large. How is my friend Tom doing?''
British actor Holland was thrilled to get the compliment and replied: ''Thanks very much Stan. It all started with you sir. Looking forward to catching up soon bud.''
