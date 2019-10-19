Jake Gyllenhaal saved a dog from getting mowed down by a car on a busy intersection this week.

The 38-year-old actor was hailed a ''hero'' by an onlooker after he was seen walking into the road to get the frightened Dalmatian out of the traffic at Laight and Hudson street in New York at about 10:20 on Thursday (17.10.19) morning after the pooch managed to escape its owner.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''I noticed that it was Jake Gyllenhaal, and I saw him turn and look into the street -- I thought he was trying to flag down a cab or something. It was like the dog was in shock or something. He really was a hero.''

The 'Prisoners' star - who is an animal lover and has had several dogs of his own in the past - left the woman he was walking with to help the canine, who was estimated to be about 3 foot tall.

He reportedly calmed the dog - who was unharmed - before he lead it back to its owner.

The hunk then stood talking to the owner about different types of leads she could get the dog to prevent a similar situation, albeit fatal, happening in the future.

Last year Jake opened up about his relationship with his own dogs and said he loved how they brought out his ''playful'' side.

He said at the time: ''I love dogs, I just love them. They are so playful. I think they bring that out in us, if we allow it. I don't think I'm that playful, generally. I need to be reminded of it. So, they remind me of that. When I housebroke my dog, it was probably one of the proudest moments I've had. [At least] of the past three years. It was such a tremendous triumph.''