Jake Gyllenhaal will not be in contention for the 2017 Tony Awards as Sunday in the Park with George production officials have decided against submitting the show for consideration.
The play will begin its run on Broadway later this month (Feb17), but its producers don't feel the revival is a good fit for the prestigious prizegiving.
"The producers of Sunday in the Park with George will not be submitting Hudson Theatre's engagement of this New York City Center production for awards eligibility," a statement reads. "With a season so full of tremendous, soon-to-be long-running new musicals and revivals, the producers feel this extremely limited, special run of Sunday stands most appropriately outside of any awards competition. The production is nevertheless proud to be part of such a landmark Broadway season."
Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford will also appear in the stage show, which is set to premiere on 11 February (17) and run until 23 April (17).
