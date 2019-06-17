Jake Gyllenhaal will return to the West End for the first time in 18 years next June as he brings 'Sunday in the Park with George' to London's Savoy Theatre.
Jake Gyllenhaal will return to London's West End for the first time in 18 years.
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star will reprise his role as Georges in 'Sunday in the Park with George' alongside Annaleigh Ashford as Dot/Marie, which was a hit on Broadway in New York in 2017.
The 38-year-old actor last performed in London's theatre district in 2002, in Kenneth Lonergan's play 'This Is Our Youth'.
The 'Southpaw' star can't wait to be reunited with his leading lady when the show comes to the Savoy Theatre on June 11, 2020, for 12 weeks.
Speaking about his return, Academy Award-Winner Jake said: ''Performing 'Sunday in the Park with George' with the brilliant Annaleigh Ashford was one of the greatest joys of my career, I've also deeply missed the West End and so to be bringing Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical there alongside Annaleigh is both humbling and thrilling.''
Tony Award-winner Annaleigh said: ''Sharing the masterpiece that is Sunday in the Park with George with audiences, has been one of the greatest pleasures of my artistic life. It is an honour to play Dot again with genius Jake Gyllenhaal and to tell this story of children and art to the great city of London.''
James Lapine, who penned the tome of the same name and Stephen Sondheim, responsible for the musical's music and lyrics, added: ''We are thrilled that a London audience will get to see the recent Broadway production of Sunday in the Park with George with Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford reprising their extraordinary performances. We also look forward to seeing them joined by a terrific British company.''
'Sunday in the Park with George' is ''inspired by the French pointillist painter Georges Seurat's painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte''.
Jake - who has appeared on several shows in New York since making his stage debut in 2002 - previously said of his decision to work in theatre:
''Every actor I look up to has done theatre work, so I knew I had to give it a try.''
Tickets for 'Sunday in the Park with George' are on sale now.
Before hitting The Savoy next year, Jake will appear in 'Sea Wall / A Life' alongside Tom Sturridge for a limited time at Hudson Theater on Broadway from July 26 to September 29.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
With its darkly emotive themes and brittle humour, this well-made drama by Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Davis Mitchell is very successful in what he does for a living, though he's not...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...