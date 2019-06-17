Jake Gyllenhaal will return to London's West End for the first time in 18 years.

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star will reprise his role as Georges in 'Sunday in the Park with George' alongside Annaleigh Ashford as Dot/Marie, which was a hit on Broadway in New York in 2017.

The 38-year-old actor last performed in London's theatre district in 2002, in Kenneth Lonergan's play 'This Is Our Youth'.

The 'Southpaw' star can't wait to be reunited with his leading lady when the show comes to the Savoy Theatre on June 11, 2020, for 12 weeks.

Speaking about his return, Academy Award-Winner Jake said: ''Performing 'Sunday in the Park with George' with the brilliant Annaleigh Ashford was one of the greatest joys of my career, I've also deeply missed the West End and so to be bringing Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical there alongside Annaleigh is both humbling and thrilling.''

Tony Award-winner Annaleigh said: ''Sharing the masterpiece that is Sunday in the Park with George with audiences, has been one of the greatest pleasures of my artistic life. It is an honour to play Dot again with genius Jake Gyllenhaal and to tell this story of children and art to the great city of London.''

James Lapine, who penned the tome of the same name and Stephen Sondheim, responsible for the musical's music and lyrics, added: ''We are thrilled that a London audience will get to see the recent Broadway production of Sunday in the Park with George with Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford reprising their extraordinary performances. We also look forward to seeing them joined by a terrific British company.''

'Sunday in the Park with George' is ''inspired by the French pointillist painter Georges Seurat's painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte''.

Jake - who has appeared on several shows in New York since making his stage debut in 2002 - previously said of his decision to work in theatre:

''Every actor I look up to has done theatre work, so I knew I had to give it a try.''

Tickets for 'Sunday in the Park with George' are on sale now.

Before hitting The Savoy next year, Jake will appear in 'Sea Wall / A Life' alongside Tom Sturridge for a limited time at Hudson Theater on Broadway from July 26 to September 29.