Jake Gyllenhaal's favourite artwork features himself.

The 'Velvet Buzzsaw' actor is reportedly a regular visitor to a New York framing store and the owner has only ever helped him with pictures featuring his own face.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that an art collector had been lucky enough to get a portrait of himself created by a favourite artist but was worried it would be too vain to get it framed.

The owner offered reassurance and said: ''Jake Gyllenhaal comes in all the time and I've never framed something for him that's not a picture of himself.''

However, an insider told the outlet that the 38-year-old star was getting posters for his movies framed.

Jake is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as villain Mysterio in the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and he announced his casting by using his first ever Instagram post to reveal he would be playing the evil magician.

He shared a video of himself reading a 'Spider-Man' comic entitled 'The Return of the Man Called Mysterio', which was initially covering his face, but he then lowered the booklet so his open-mouthed expression could be seen and then exclaimed: ''Woah. What the f**k.''

He captioned the post: ''I just realised I'm not playing Spider-Man.''

The 'Nightcrawler' actor later explained that he had joined Instagram as ''nobody cares about anything anymore'' so he felt comfortable joining the social media website.

He said: ''I mean I came to the conclusion that nobody cares about anything anymore so I should join Instagram.''

He joking added: ''I'm not even sure if I'm on Instagram!''

Jake also confessed that as he hadn't been on the app for so long, his real name on the app had already been taken but ''someone got it'' for him.

He said: ''I think someone snatched it up pretty quickly. Someone got it for me I got friends. Someone had it I don't know how we had it but we had it.''