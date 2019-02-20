Jake Gyllenhaal hailed Tom Holland as the ''nicest guy in the world'' and insisted he's ''super into'' him as Spider-Man.
Jake Gyllenhaal says his 'Spider-Man' co-star Tom Holland is the ''nicest guy in the world''.
The 38-year-old actor is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as villain Mysterio in the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and he has hailed 22-year-old Tom, who plays the film's titular hero, as a great person.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''He's great, dude. He's awesome. He's the nicest guy in the world. I'm super into him as Spider-Man. He's just amazing, he just is.''
The 'Donnie Darko' star announced his casting by using his first ever Instagram post to reveal he would be playing the evil magician.
He shared a video of himself reading a 'Spider-Man' comic entitled 'The Return of the Man Called Mysterio', which was initially covering his face, but he then lowered the booklet so his open-mouthed expression could be seen and then exclaimed: ''Woah. What the f**k.''
He captioned the post: ''I just realised I'm not playing Spider-Man.''
The 'Nightcrawler' actor explained that he had joined Instagram as ''nobody cares about anything anymore'' so he felt comfortable joining the social media website.
He said: ''I mean I came to the conclusion that nobody cares about anything anymore so I should join Instagram.''
He joking added: ''I'm not even sure if I'm on Instagram!''
Jake also confessed to Jimmy that as he hadn't been on the app for so long, his real name on the app had already been taken but ''someone got it'' for him.
He said: ''I think someone snatched it up pretty quickly. Someone got it for me I got friends. Someone had it I don't know how we had it but we had it.''
