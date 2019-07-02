Jake Gyllenhaal confessed he was ''caught off guard'' by the way Marvel made films while shooting 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
Jake Gyllenhaal found Marvel's ''approach'' difficult when he started filming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
The 38-year-old actor is set to portray supervillain Mysterio, also known as Quentin Beck, in the film, who paints himself to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as a heroic refugee from a different dimension and confessed that he related to his character feeling isolated in the movie as he himself was ''caught off guard'' by the heavy use of improvisation when he first started work.
In an interview with Deadline, he said: ''I was caught off guard by the approach when I first got to the set and we started filming.
''The way Marvel makes movies is something I wasn't fully prepared to handle. At the beginning I was really wondering what I had got myself into.''
The 'Donnie Darko' star went on to insist that although there is pressure attached to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, the studio have ''made an art out of it'' as President Kevin Feige ''trusts his instincts''.
He said: ''It's a high-risk, high-reward approach and they've made an art out of it.
''It starts with Kevin Feige and his command of the material. He understands the [Marvel Comics source material] so well and trusts his instincts in the moment. But it's different than the filmmaking approach I know.''
The 'Nightcrawler' actor added that than the film's $160 million budget means the ''stakes are so high'' and admitted that he did feel ''on the edge'' when walking on to set.
He said: ''The stakes are so high, figuring out who the character is on the set? That's walking on the edge.''
