Jake Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort and Zendaya are set to star in thriller 'Finest Kind'.

The trio have signed up for the new crime movie, written and directed by Brian Helgeland, which tells the story of two half-brothers (Jake and Ansel), who make a deal with a crime syndicate and get involved with the Boston underworld.

Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff will produce the movie along with Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas.

Jake and Riva Marker will also produce the film through their company Nine Stories.

Helgeland previously won an Oscar for writing 'L.A. Confidential' and directed the Jackie Robinson biopic '42' and 'Legend', starring Tom Hardy.

Meanwhile, Jake recently declared that 'Stronger' is the ''most important'' movie he has ever made.

The 37-year-old star portrays Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman - who had both of his legs blown off near the finish line of the event in April 2013 - in the motion picture and admitted the film means more than any other because it helped Jeff to ''heal''.

He said: ''This movie has changed me in ways that I can't really put into words and is the most important film I've made so far for a number of reasons. I think we helped [Jeff] see things about himself that helped him heal, which, to me, is why I think this movie means more to me than anyone I've ever made.''

Gyllenhaal was ''terrified'' about being introduced to Jeff - whose memoir 'Stronger' inspired the movie - but now talks to him on a daily basis after spending two-and-a-half years shooting the film.

He added: ''I was terrified to meet him. But he trusted me. I have no clue why. We talk almost every day and I love him. If this movie only helped Jeff survive, then the two-and-a-half years I've spent making it have been worthwhile. If it touches anyone else, it's extra credit.''