Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu are getting serious.

The 38-year-old actor has been dating the French model, who is 16 years his junior, since last year and things have gotten so serious between the pair that Jake has introduced Jeanne to his family.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Jeanne ''has met his family and they've been on a trip to Martha's Vineyard together''.

The beauty has also been spotted at previews for Jake's 'Sea Wall/A Life' production on Broadway with Tom Sturridge.

Friends previously insisted the age gap between Jake and Jeanne was not a concern as she is so mature.

A source said: ''Jeanne is very mature for her age. She's quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she's a really great and well-rounded person.

''She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious.''

Jake and Jeanne were first spotted on vacation together in London and in Greece last summer but their relationship was only confirmed in December.

Jake previously dated Kirsten Dunst for nearly two years from 2002. He had a relationship with Reese Witherspoon from 2007 to 2009 and had a brief romance with Taylor Swift from October 2010 to March 2011. He then went on to date model Alyssa Miller in 2013.

Jake has spoken in the past about how important settling down and starting a family is to him.

He said: ''I am not a father yet, but it is definitely a dream of mine, should I be lucky to have that to happen.''

He added: ''I talk about how much I like the craft of acting and stuff. But nothing gets me more excited than thinking about being able to have a family and to be a father and husband.''