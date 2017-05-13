Jake Gyllenhaal and Benedict Cumberbatch are set to co-star in 'Rio', about a journalist who gets caught up in a plot to fake his friend's death.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Benedict Cumberbatch are set to co-star in 'Rio'.
The actors are in talks with Studiocanal to take on the leading roles in the movie, which tells the story of a reporter (Gyllenhaal), who gets caught up in a plot to fake his friend's (Cumberbatch) death after he visits him in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.
Jake is looking at producing the movie through his Nine Stories Productions, while Benedict will also take on a producer credit through his Sunny March company, Variety reports.
Luca Guadagnino is set to direct, while Steven Knight has written the script.
Meanwhile, Jake, 36, recently praised the late Patrick Swayze for being ''so supportive'' of him in his breakout role in 'Donnie Darko'.
Jake played the titular role in the 2001 fantasy drama alongside the movie legend - who tragically died in 2009 aged 57 - and he gushed about the 'Dirty Dancing' star and praised him for encouraging him during his early acting career.
He said: ''I remember being really young and he was so supportive and kind.
''I remember Patrick Swayze having an electric scooter and driving back and forth and he was such a lovely man, he was just filled with so much love and kindness.
''And then I have this really crazy picture I took of him on his electric scooter, and he just looks like this wonderful mad man.''
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
With its darkly emotive themes and brittle humour, this well-made drama by Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Davis Mitchell is very successful in what he does for a living, though he's not...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...