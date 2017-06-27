Jake Busey has confirmed he will be playing the son of his father Gary Busey's character Peter Keyes in science fiction film 'The Predator'.
Jake Busey will play the son of his father's character in 'The Predator'.
The 46-year-old actor has confirmed a link between the upcoming science fiction film and at least one of its predecessors, 1990's 'Predator 2', as Jake is set to star as the son of Peter Keyes - played by his father Gary Busey - in the movie.
He said: ''Shane Black called me and he said 'Hey, you wanna do this movie? We don't have money for you but it'll be a fun thing to come play and be your father's son.'
''And so as much as I have followed in my Dad's footsteps career-wise, this is like really following in his footsteps by playing a character who is the son of the character he played. And I don't think there would be any other forum where I would do that. I think this is the one thing.''
And Jake is ''very excited'' about taking on the role in the hotly-anticipated film and has teased there is ''a lot of essence of the first movie'' in this latest instalment.
He added to Red Booth: ''We shot it up in Vancouver, and they were there doing it for about three or four months, but I was up there for three weeks. I play a scientist in the film, and I'm very excited about it. I think it's going to be great. If you liked the very first movie a lot, you'll really like this one. This one has a lot of essence of the first movie.''
Meanwhile, Black previously revealed the main character's name in the movie will be Quinn McKenna.
He shared: ''The hero of the film, the name I've given the guy, is Quinn McKenna. Quinn McKenna. Rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?''
Joel Silver, John Davis and Lawrence Gordon are set to produce the film, with much of the plot details being kept a closely guarded secret.
'The Predator' is slated for release in August 2018.
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
Here are a few of the best moments over the Glastonbury weekend.
The wrestling series hit the streaming service earlier this week.
The Marvel Studios head was blunt in his answer.
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...
The Reaper (Mike Michaels) was formerly an ordained minister before embarking on a rampant killing...
The Cross is an ancient Celtic artefact - passed down the generations and it brings...
Woody Allen has said, "Don't look upon death as an end but as a very...
The one statement used in defining a film that drives fear and loathing into my...
It's the middle of the dot-com mega boom. Two bright-eyed twenty-somethings drive luxury sports...
If, like me, you've been seeing trailers for Identity all year -- with its rain-soaked...
Like the honey-glazed ham around which so much of its story sadly revolves, Christmas with...