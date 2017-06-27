Jake Busey will play the son of his father's character in 'The Predator'.

The 46-year-old actor has confirmed a link between the upcoming science fiction film and at least one of its predecessors, 1990's 'Predator 2', as Jake is set to star as the son of Peter Keyes - played by his father Gary Busey - in the movie.

He said: ''Shane Black called me and he said 'Hey, you wanna do this movie? We don't have money for you but it'll be a fun thing to come play and be your father's son.'

''And so as much as I have followed in my Dad's footsteps career-wise, this is like really following in his footsteps by playing a character who is the son of the character he played. And I don't think there would be any other forum where I would do that. I think this is the one thing.''

And Jake is ''very excited'' about taking on the role in the hotly-anticipated film and has teased there is ''a lot of essence of the first movie'' in this latest instalment.

He added to Red Booth: ''We shot it up in Vancouver, and they were there doing it for about three or four months, but I was up there for three weeks. I play a scientist in the film, and I'm very excited about it. I think it's going to be great. If you liked the very first movie a lot, you'll really like this one. This one has a lot of essence of the first movie.''

Meanwhile, Black previously revealed the main character's name in the movie will be Quinn McKenna.

He shared: ''The hero of the film, the name I've given the guy, is Quinn McKenna. Quinn McKenna. Rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?''

Joel Silver, John Davis and Lawrence Gordon are set to produce the film, with much of the plot details being kept a closely guarded secret.

'The Predator' is slated for release in August 2018.