Jake Bugg has signed to a new record label in a bid to relaunch his career.

The 'Lightning Bolt' hitmaker is now with Sony's RCA Records after his contract with Virgin EMI naturally expired, and the folk star has been working with producer to the stars, Andrew Wyatt - Rita Ora's ex-boyfriend - to help nurture his new out-there direction.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It was ­obviously disappointing when his deal ended but he is now looking to make something new and exciting. After some time reflecting on his career, Jake recently signed a deal with Sony and is wasting no time moving forward with new music.

''Due to his connections within the industry, he has managed to work with Rita's ex Andrew, who really is one of the most sought-after ­producers around right now.

''Jake has always been known for his folky, guitar-driven sound so he is hoping his new direction will raise a few eyebrows.''

Whilst a source at EMI said: ''We decided not to continue our professional relationship with Jake but we're all fans of Jake as a gentleman. We are pleased he is able to ­continue his music career elsewhere at Sony Music.''

The 24-year-old singer shot to fame in 2012, with his eponymous-titled debut reaching number one in the UK.

His last record, 2017's 'Hearts That Strain', received mixed reviews from the music press and fans alike.

Meanwhile, Jake teamed up with Noah Cyrus - Miley Cyrus' younger sister - on the track 'Waiting' on his fourth studio album, and hasn't ruled out getting into the studio with the 'Make Me' singer in the future.

He told BANG Showbiz last year: ''Everything is so busy now for me and her.

''But if there is ever time in the future and she's up for it, I'm always happy to try new things and experiment.''