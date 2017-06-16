Jake Bugg is to become a shirt sponsor of his favourite soccer team Notts County.

The 23-year-old musician is a life-long supporter of the League Two side, and he is one of 10 sponsors who have agreed month-long deals during the 2017-18 English soccer season.

Speaking to the club's official website, Simon Fotheringham, the commercial operations manager of Notts County, said: ''To attract someone of Jake Bugg's stature is a major coup.

''Add in the fact Jake's a massive Notts fan and it's a match made in heaven.''

Under the terms of the agreement, Jake's logo will appear on the front of the team's shirt during the month of November.

Meanwhile, Jake - who released his self-titled debut album in 2012 - has previously blasted the state of the music industry, saying people are more concerned with fame than making good records.

He said in 2016: ''That's what people seem to be buying into now. It's more about fashion. The fashion's at the front and the music is at the back.

''I think it's the songs themselves. They are all written by the same people. They all sound the same.''

Jake has also bemoaned how easy it is for musicians to achieve a number one single.

He explained: ''Anyone can get a number one now. You only have to sell, like, 20,000 albums or something ... It's not really an achievement anymore. You know, the charts are the charts. I can't really get excited about anything I see in them.''