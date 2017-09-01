Jake Bugg thought it was ''really cool'' working with Dan Auerbach on his new album.

The 23-year-old singer has co-written three songs with the Black Keys musician for his upcoming LP, 'Hearts That Strain', and the pair had a great time in the studio together.

He said: ''It was really cool working with Dan. I supported The Black Keys on an arena tour of America a few years ago.

''We met once or twice during the tour so it was great to go into the studio and write some tunes and have a laugh as well.

''It was really enjoyable and that's how it should be.''

The album also features Noah Cyrus on track 'Waiting', and though Jake didn't get to meet the 17-year-old singer, he is ''very happy'' with how the track turned out.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''My producer David Ferguson played the track to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who was in the studio and he got Noah to sing on it.

''She sang her part in LA while I was in Nashville. Her voice sounded great and it was really nice to have somebody from more of a pop background to be singing on a track I'd written. I'm very happy with the track.''

The 'How Soon The Dawn' hitmaker admits making a success of a music career requires a lot of ''compromises'' because of complex business dealings, but he is willing to make sacrifices to keep doing what he loves.

He said: ''I have to make a lot of compromises to do the things I want to do.

''There's a game to be played and a lot of politics but if it means I can carry on playing music, I'm willing to do whatever's necessary.''

After six years in the spotlight, Jake thinks he has changed for the better.

He said: ''Maybe I'm more open-minded and more confident and maybe not as ignorant to some things.

''I'm always one for hiding my emotions but I'm just better at doing it now.

''As I was growing up, I got to travel and see different cultures and meet new people. You learn.''