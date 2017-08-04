Jake Bugg has announced his third studio album 'Hearts That Strain'.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter has teamed up with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys for a number of tracks on his follow-up to 2016's 'On My One' and spent some time in Nashville, Tennessee recording with American Sound Studio's house band - famed for working with Elvis Presley on 'Suspicious Minds' and much more.

On the experience, Jake said: ''They're old guys but they're amazing.

''It was ten to five and then that's it. They'd pack up and we'd done two or three tunes. It was a mad vibe being from England and meeting these absolute legends and then cutting some tracks with them.''

The first track with Auerbach, 'How Soon The Dawn', is out now and he also features on 'I Can Burn Alone' and In 'The Event Of My Demise'.

The 'Lighting Bolt' hitmaker also recruited pop megastar Miley Cyrus' young sister Noah for the track 'Waiting'.

In support of the record, Jake is to embark on an intimate acoustic tour kicking off in Bath, South West England on November 4, and wrapping up in Liverpool, North West England, on November 25.

It comes as a surprise that Jake has decided to give in and record collaborations, as he previously admitted he won't reach out to another artist and ask to work with them on a music project unless they approach him first.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''Most of the people of I'd like to collaborate with probably aren't alive anymore. We'll just have to wait and see.

''I'm not the kind of person to go asking people. If people want to ask me and they have a pretty decent idea then I'll maybe be up for it.''

'Hearts That Strain' is released on September 1.

The full track-listing for 'Hearts That Strain' is as follows:

1. 'How Soon The Dawn'

2. 'Southern Rain'

3. 'In The Event Of My Demise'

4. 'This Time'

5. 'Waiting'

6. 'Man On The Stage'

7. 'Hearts That Strain'

8. 'I Can Burn Alone'

9. 'Indigo Blue'

10. 'Bigger Lover'

11. 'Every Colour In The World'