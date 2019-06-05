Jake Bugg has swapped guitar music for house with his new CamelPhat collaboration 'Be Someone'.

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter has teamed up with the British production duo - comprised of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala - behind 2017 hit 'Cola', and more recently club banger 'Panic Room' featuring Au/Ra, for his latest tune.

The 'Lightning Bolt' hitmaker's distinctive vocals play out over the bass-heavy track, a complete departure from his early indie days and his country-tinged fourth studio album 'Hearts That Strain'.

The new single comes after Jake signed to Sony's RCA Records in a bid to to relaunch his career.

The 'Two Fingers' singer's contract with Virgin EMI naturally expired, and the folk star is said to have hit the studio with producer to the stars, Andrew Wyatt, to help nurture his new out-there direction.

An insider previously revealed: ''It was ­obviously disappointing when his deal ended but he is now looking to make something new and exciting. After some time reflecting on his career, Jake recently signed a deal with Sony and is wasting no time moving forward with new music.

''Due to his connections within the industry, he has managed to work with Rita's ex Andrew, who really is one of the most sought-after ­producers around right now.

''Jake has always been known for his folky, guitar-driven sound so he is hoping his new direction will raise a few eyebrows.''

Jake shot to fame in 2012, with his eponymous-titled debut reaching number one in the UK.

Meanwhile, Jake teamed up with Noah Cyrus - Miley Cyrus' younger sister - on the track 'Waiting' on his fourth studio album, and hasn't ruled out getting into the studio with the 'Make Me' singer in the future.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''Everything is so busy now for me and her.

''But if there is ever time in the future and she's up for it, I'm always happy to try new things and experiment.''

'Be Someone' is out now on all major streaming services.