Jake Bugg hasn't met Noah Cyrus despite the pop star featuring on his song.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter recruited pop megastar Miley Cyrus' younger sister for the track 'Waiting', which features on his forthcoming third studio album 'Hearts That Strain'.

Speaking about how Noah's father, country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, heard the track and asked if his daughter could record her vocals on it, Jake said:

''When I was back in London, Billy dropped into the studio I had been working in in Nashville and heard the song [Waiting] and really liked it.

''He thought Noah would be perfect for it, and she recorded her parts while she was in LA. I've never met her, which is a bit weird but that's the way it goes nowadays.''

The 'Lightning Bolt' hitmaker is thrilled with how it turned out and actually prefers Noah's part to his own.

He told the London Evening Standard newspaper: ''She made it sound much better. When my voice comes in it sounds terrible, but when she's singing it sounds all right.''

Jake also teamed up with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys for a number of tracks on his follow-up to 2016's 'On My One' and spent some time in Nashville, Tennessee recording with American Sound Studio's house band - famed for working with Elvis Presley on 'Suspicious Minds' and much more.

On the experience, he said recently: ''They're old guys but they're amazing.

''It was ten to five and then that's it. They'd pack up and we'd done two or three tunes. It was a mad vibe being from England and meeting these absolute legends and then cutting some tracks with them.''

The first track with Auerbach, 'How Soon The Dawn', is out now and he also features on 'I Can Burn Alone' and In 'The Event Of My Demise'.

In support of the record, Jake is to embark on an intimate acoustic tour kicking off in Bath, South West England on November 4, and wrapping up in Liverpool, North West England, on November 25.

'Hearts That Strain' is released on September 1.