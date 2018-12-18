Jaime Winstone is ''enjoying a new chapter in her life'' since becoming a mother and has cut down on her partying because parenting is so full-on.

The 33-year-old actress has two-year-old son Raymond with her long-term partner DJ James Suckling and is also a stepmother to her boyfriend's nine-year-old and seven-year-old boys, whom he has with a former partner, and she admits that she has cut down her nights out because she's ready for bed at ''10 o'clock'' now.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, Jaime said: ''It's nice to pick and choose now, because that stuff's exhausting. I'm a mum. Those red carpet events are quite long, I'm tired at 10 o'clock and I don't really drink any more. I haven't given up altogether, but I only drink once or twice a month now. My partner doesn't drink and for me, with a little one, you just can't. I'm enjoying this nice new chapter in my life.

''There's something really strong when you have a baby and they have brothers already. Your feelings and your emotions in the situation get put to the back seat, because you want to make this brotherhood work more than anything. At weekends it's a nuthouse. There's a lot of willies running around!''

The 'Donkey Punch' star's dad is British acting legend Ray Winstone and she admits it amuses her when she goes out with her father and he wonders why people are excited to see him.

The reason for Ray's bemusement is that he doesn't think of himself as a celebrity, despite boasting a filmography that includes 'The Departed', 'Sexy Beast', 'Beowulf', 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' and many more.

Jaime admits she has told 61-year-old Ray: '' 'Dad, you're pretty big. You're working with Spielberg.'''

The actress - who can next be seen in ice skating TV biopic 'Torvill and Dean' - added: ''We'd go to Sainsbury's and he'd be, like, 'What the f**k are they looking at? Why are they staring at me?' I think he still finds it quite funny when I'm on the telly, but he's very, very proud. He watches everything. Absolutely everything.''