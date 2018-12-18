Jaime Winstone ''knew'' early on in her career that she shouldn't ''sit on certain casting couches'' if she wanted to avoid ''massive wrong'uns'' in the industry.
Jaime Winstone ''knew'' early on in her career that she shouldn't ''sit on certain casting couches''.
The 33-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Hollywood icon Ray Winstone - has spoken out about the alleged sexual misconduct in the movie industry, and says that even at 17 years old, people would speak to her ''quite weirdly'', and she knew she had to avoid certain ''wrong'uns''.
She said: ''I knew not to sit on certain casting couches. It wasn't common knowledge, no, but I definitely knew about some massive wrong'uns in the industry. I was a 17-year-old wearing denim hotpants - just because it was hot - and I was spoken to quite weirdly. I know I've been paid less than a man, and there have been certain films where I had to negotiate side-boob and stuff like that. These are things men wouldn't even discuss.''
Now that she's older, the 'Donkey Punch' star is able to ''pick and choose'' what roles she takes, and is thankful she doesn't have to do lengthy red carpet events.
She added: ''It's nice to pick and choose now, because that stuff's exhausting. I'm a mum. Those red-carpet events are quite long, I'm tired at ten o'clock and I don't really drink any more. I haven't given up altogether, but I only drink once or twice a month now. My partner doesn't drink and for me, with a little one, you just can't. Why do that to yourself? I'm enjoying this nice new chapter in my life.''
But Jaime hasn't fully escaped sexism in the industry, as she says after the birth of her son Raymond - whom she has with her long-term partner DJ James Suckling - two years ago, she was told to lose weight.
Speaking to The Times, she said: ''There was just a bit of weight-loss chat. I definitely know my dad has never been told to lose weight.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Deliberately unstructured, this likeable romantic comedy holds the audience's interest with its strikingly engaging cast...
Love can be confusing, complicating and utterly gut-wrenching as Rosie painfully discovers on her journey...
Alex Stewart and Rosie Dunne are the best of friends struggling through the pressures of...
While women in the audience may find resonance in the comical prickliness, this film remains...
British director Andrew Douglas (2005's Amityville Horror remake) takes a clever look at youthful naivete...
Sam is living an entirely uninteresting life full of hardships and love life troubles. However,...
Bill, known to his friends as Wild Bill, has just been imprisoned for eight years...
British actor Fletcher makes a terrific directing debut with this sharply told story of a...
Essentially a scruffy British stoner comedy, this colourful romp certainly manages to create a lively...
This engaging, warm British comedy-drama not only features extremely vivid characters but also traces the...
In 1960's England, there wasn't such a thing as womens rights in the workplace, for...
There's a terrific idea in this film, and an astounding cast, but author Moynihan seems...
Despite my predilection for stories of the perverse and profane, I feel it is not...