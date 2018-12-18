Jaime Winstone ''knew'' early on in her career that she shouldn't ''sit on certain casting couches''.

The 33-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Hollywood icon Ray Winstone - has spoken out about the alleged sexual misconduct in the movie industry, and says that even at 17 years old, people would speak to her ''quite weirdly'', and she knew she had to avoid certain ''wrong'uns''.

She said: ''I knew not to sit on certain casting couches. It wasn't common knowledge, no, but I definitely knew about some massive wrong'uns in the industry. I was a 17-year-old wearing denim hotpants - just because it was hot - and I was spoken to quite weirdly. I know I've been paid less than a man, and there have been certain films where I had to negotiate side-boob and stuff like that. These are things men wouldn't even discuss.''

Now that she's older, the 'Donkey Punch' star is able to ''pick and choose'' what roles she takes, and is thankful she doesn't have to do lengthy red carpet events.

She added: ''It's nice to pick and choose now, because that stuff's exhausting. I'm a mum. Those red-carpet events are quite long, I'm tired at ten o'clock and I don't really drink any more. I haven't given up altogether, but I only drink once or twice a month now. My partner doesn't drink and for me, with a little one, you just can't. Why do that to yourself? I'm enjoying this nice new chapter in my life.''

But Jaime hasn't fully escaped sexism in the industry, as she says after the birth of her son Raymond - whom she has with her long-term partner DJ James Suckling - two years ago, she was told to lose weight.

Speaking to The Times, she said: ''There was just a bit of weight-loss chat. I definitely know my dad has never been told to lose weight.''