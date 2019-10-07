Jaime Pressly says her ''favourite son'' is her 12-year-old son Dezi.

The 'Mom' actress is mother to Dezi, whom she has with ex Eric Cubiche, and two-year-old twins Leo and Lenon - whose father is longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi - and although she insists she loves all her children ''with everything'' she has, she can't help but marvel over the ''special bond'' she has with her eldest.

Posting on social media, the 42-year-old star wrote: ''Best time ever hangin with my favorite son, Dezi. That's right I said it. I have a favorite son although I luv all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me. Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we've grown up together. #firstborn #iloveyou (sic)''

Meanwhile, Jaime recently opened up about having two toddlers running around the house, and said it's been a different experience compared to raising Dezi.

She explained: ''It's not like it was when I had Dezi. With Dezi, I was [29] years old [when I had him].''

The 'My Name Is Earl' alum then went on to explain the meaning behind her twins' monikers.

She added: ''Their father and I are both Leos, and when I was pregnant with them, [Leo] literally jumped up and down the entire time with excitement and I'm like, 'He's like a Leo.' And Lenon stayed almost in the fetal position the entire time, hugging my rib cage, which was pleasant.

''He was the lover the whole time and he was the crazy one, Leo. And they're the same way today.''

Jaime previously revealed she was ''completely shocked'' to discover she was carrying twins.

She said: ''Twins don't run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked. This wasn't IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I'm like, 'Doctor, that's impossible!'''