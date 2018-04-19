Jaime King wants to see the man who smashed her car window and showered her son with glass charged with a felony.

The 'Heart of Dixie' actress suffered a terrifying ordeal earlier this month when she left her friend and her four-year-old son James Knight in her Mercedes-Benz, where a man named as Paul Francis Floyd allegedly jumped onto the rear windshield of the vehicle and smashed the glass, showering the young boy in debris.

Shortly after the incident, Floyd was charged with child endangerment, which is a misdemeanour, along with a felony count of vandalism for the damage to her car, but at a court hearing on Thursday (19.04.18), Jaime insisted she wanted the charge involving her son to be increased to a felony, which would carry a lengthier jail sentence.

Speaking to The Blast outside the Los Angeles court, she said: ''I'm hoping he gets charged with a felony against my child. The most important thing to me is that it's not a misdemeanour against my son.''

The 38-year-old star - who also has two-year-old Leo Thames with husband Kyle Newman - also said she hoped the officials would ''choose the right thing'' at the hearing.

She added: ''I'm just trying to stay strong for my kid. And not just for my child but for every single victim, because the process is gruelling, and it's made so that victims feel victimised. But I believe in our mayor, and I believe in our officials and I hope that today they're going to choose the right thing.''

And Jaime noted that whilst her friend is ''doing well'' following the ordeal, her son will likely be scarred for life.

She said: ''[James Knight is] having a hard time facing it. Absolutely, 100 percent [this will scar him for life]. [My friend is] strong, she's doing well.''

On top of the charges brought to Floyd for the attack on Jaime's car, he was previously reported to also be facing a misdemeanour battery charge, and a count of misdemeanour vandalism for damaging another man's 2017 Lexus during his alleged rampage.

At the time of the incident, police quickly arrived on the scene and the man was arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanour battery and two counts of felony vandalism.

Officers had received multiple 911 calls to report the man for lashing out at passing cars and throwing cans at people.