Jaime King will star in 'Ice Cream in the Cupboard'.

The 38-year-old actress has joined the cast of the indie drama, which tells the heartbreaking story of how a couple cope when the wife is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's.

Claudia Ferri and Dana Ashbrook will portray the couple, while Jaime has signed on to play the neurologist who treats the woman.

Drew Pollins is directing the movie, based on the book by Pat Moffat.

Along with working in front of the camera, Jaime has also previously turned to writing and directing, with her directorial debut 'Latch Key', which was released in 2011.

Speaking previously about it, she said: ''I've always wanted to write and direct. I've been writing since I was seven. It's a film called 'Latch Key', about a 14-year-old girl who loses her mother suddenly and because she can't cope with the stress of it, she wakes up when day and decides to pretend like it never happened, so it's her first day back to school after the tragedy. And, I used actors and crew who were all from Omaha. It was really an amazing experience.''

And she also worked in TV for four years with 'Hart of Dixie', after Rose Byrne encouraged her to try the small screen.

She said: ''Rose Byrne said to me, 'Jaime, you have to do a television series!' She said, 'There's nothing like it. The roles for women are so spectacular and amazing, and you get to act, every single day.' There's something to be said about that, and I really wanted the opportunity to not only be consistently working, every single day, but also, on my hiatus, have the time to really focus on my work as a director.''