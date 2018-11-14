Jaime King's young son wants to marry Cardi B.

The 'Hart of Dixie' actress shared a video of five-year-old James - whom she has with husband Kyle Newman - declaring his love for the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker as he sported a pair of designer shades, and also revealed he keeps asking when they are going on a ''play date''.

Alongside the adorable Instagram clip, Jaime - who also has three-year-old son Leo with her spouse - wrote: ''A love message to James Knight's queen @iamcardib and he keeps asking for a play date #forealtho said these are Cardi B sunnies... thanks Miu Miu and Ms Prada #nyc (sic)''

In the video, Jaime asks: ''What do you want to say to Cardi B?, to which he replies: ''I love youuu! (sic)'', before creating the heart gesture with his hands.

And when asked what else he wants to say to the 26-year-old rapper, he added: ''I wanna marry you.''

The 39-year-old star's little boy wouldn't be the first young celebrity offspring to profess their love for a pop star.

Earlier this year, Kelly Clarkson's four-year-old daughter River Rose shared in a similar video how she wants to marry Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker's little girl - whom she has with husband Brandon Blackstock - confessed her crush on the British singer, whilst admitting she would love to ''kiss'' the 41-year-old star because he's ''beautiful''.

In the clip, River giggled: ''Chris Martin, I like him.

''He's beautiful and I like his song and I want to kiss him.''

The 36-year-old singer - who also has two-year-old son Remington with the music manager - then got the tot to sing her favourite song by Coldplay, their 2000 single 'Yellow', and she sweetly pronounced the titular colour as ''lello''.

Kelly asked her: ''What's the song that you love, can you sing it?'', to which River replied: ''I can't sing the whole thing.''

Encouraged by her mother, she then sang: ''Look at the stars and how they shine for you and everything they do and they are all lello (sic)''

She then carried on repeating the first line.

The 'Piece by Piece' hitmaker revealed she broke the news to her daughter that she can't marry the 'Viva La Vida' singer as he is dating Dakota Johnson and has children two children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

She wrote alongside the clip: ''So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello (sic)''