The man who allegedly smashed Jaime King's car and showered her son in broken glass has been charged with cruelty to child by endangering health.

The 'Heart of Dixie' actress had left her friend and her four-year-old son James Knight in her Mercedes-Benz on Wendesday (04.04.18) when a man allegedly jumped onto the rear windshield of the vehicle and smashed the glass, showering the young boy in debris.

And now, according to TMZ, the alleged culprit - who was named at the time as 47-year-old Paul Francis Floyd - has been charged with the crime of cruelty to child by endangering health, along with a felony count of vandalism for his destruction of King vehicle.

Paul is also said to be facing a misdemeanour battery charge, and a count of misdemeanour vandalism for damaging another man's 2017 Lexus during his alleged rampage.

Previously, the 38-year-old star - who also has two-year-old Leo Thames with husband Kyle Newman - took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement detailing the attack.

She wrote: ''Thank you so much to everyone for the outpouring of love we have received since yesterday's attack.

''James Knight is very shaken up, as am I. The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual's brutal attack, which is terrifying.

''I want to believe that we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack. I'm saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during the attack, whilst he was shaking and crying instead of trying to help. My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defense training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed and kicked in windows trying to get to him. He threw a bottle at her, hitting and assaulting her, but he couldn't catch her. Without her bravery and selflessness, I cannot imagine the outcome. (sic)''

At the time of the incident, police quickly arrived on the scene and the man was arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanour battery and two counts of felony vandalism.

Officers had received multiple 911 calls to report the man for lashing out at passing cars and throwing cans at people.